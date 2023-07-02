Sports minister Kodwa to meet players’ union over Banyana ‘mutiny’

“I have been in contact with the president of Safa, Dr Danny Jordaan, and have received written communication from Safpu.

“In the meantime, I urge the team to be focused on the major task that lies ahead of taking every opportunity to prepare to participate and display their immense skill and talent at one of the biggest sporting showcases in the world, the Fifa World Cup.

“Banyana Banyana have endeared themselves to the South African nation and the continent and have also been great sports ambassadors who inspire so many in the sporting fraternity.

“To obtain a status update on the state of readiness of Banyana Banyana’s participation at the World Cup, I will be meeting with Safpu on Tuesday to hear the serious concerns expressed by the team. The meeting with Sapu will consider issues pertaining to government’s commitment and support to the team, the team’s working, welfare and health conditions, including transparency and accountability related to the signing of contracts.

“Women’s development, women’s agency and voice, and women’s dignity in sport remains at the centre of the government’s gender equality agenda. Women players are assured a safe environment to raise their concerns without fear of victimisation.”

The minster’s statement follows a report in Sunday Times of a standoff between the Banyana players and Safa over whether to play the send-off match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Banyana players do not want to play the match at the stadium because they deem the rustic venue in the township of Tsakane, Ekurhuleni to be not worthy of a team about to play at the World Cup. They want a better venue such as FNB Stadium or Orlando Stadium.

Banyana, who meet Costa Rica in a final warm-up game in Christchurch on July 15, depart from South Africa in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday.

