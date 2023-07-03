'Banyana Banyana should be paid double' – Brewing Safa troubles get tongues wagging

Many people on social media, including political parties, have weighed in on the conflict.
Troubles in the Banyana Banyana camp were laid bare for all to see this past weekend, and while the South African Football Association (Safa) scrambles to resolve the issues before the Women’s World Cup, many have voiced unhappiness over the conflict.
Sunday Times reported a stand-off between national women team players and Safa.
The players had expressed their unhappiness at playing at the Tsakane stadium, in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, for their world cup send-off match against Botswana on Sunday. They wanted to play at a stadium with better facilities such as the FNB Stadium or Orlando Stadium.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi intervened in an attempt to resolve the impasse and met with the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) and Safa as issues about contracts also emerged.
At the heart of the players’ disgruntlement was a long-standing sentiment that the women’s team not being treated with dignity when compared to the men’s national team. This includes financial incentives and general treatment of the team.
WATCH | Banyana arrive, Safpu argue with Safa, say team wanted to play
