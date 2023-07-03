Soccer

'Banyana Banyana should be paid double' – Brewing Safa troubles get tongues wagging

As social media weighs in on the ongoing saga

03 July 2023 - 14:03 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Many people have had their say on troubles in the Banyana Banyana camp.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Troubles in the Banyana Banyana camp were laid bare for all to see this past weekend, and while the South African Football Association (Safa) scrambles to resolve the issues before the Women’s World Cup, many have voiced unhappiness over the conflict.  

Sunday Times reported a stand-off between national women team players and Safa.

The players had expressed their unhappiness at playing at the Tsakane stadium, in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, for their world cup send-off match against Botswana on Sunday. They wanted to play at a stadium with better facilities such as the FNB Stadium or Orlando Stadium.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi intervened in an attempt to resolve the impasse and met with the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) and Safa as issues about contracts also emerged.  

At the heart of the players’ disgruntlement was a long-standing sentiment that the women’s team not being treated with dignity when compared to the men’s national team. This includes financial incentives and general treatment of the team.

WATCH | Banyana arrive, Safpu argue with Safa, say team wanted to play

As events surrounding Banyana Banyana’s dispute with the South African Football Association (Safa) continued to unfold, the team arrived at Tsakane ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Many people on social media, including political parties, have weighed in on the conflict.

“What was meant to be a day of great inspiration and show of force by our national team has been reduced to a tragic comedy and global humiliation,” EFF Student Command said in a statement.

The student command was not happy with the national team playing at the Tsakane stadium as they believe it does not match the standards of Fifa, saying Safa should have done better.

“Banyana Banyana are African Champions who defeated the hosting Morocco to win the Women’s African Cup of Nations, a first for South Africa. Why must champions be subjected to play in an unmaintained and underdeveloped turf?

“We stand firm with them and reaffirm their call to be treated equally to the men’s football team club, Bafana Bafana, which does not win anything.  

“Banyana Banyana should be paid double of whatever Bafana Bafana players are making.”

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa is set to meet the union on Tuesday to discuss what he described as “serious concerns” expressed by the team and the signing of contracts.  

“The meeting with Sapfu will consider issues pertaining to the government's commitment and support to the team's working, welfare and health conditions, including transparency and accountability related to the signing of contracts,” Kodwa said.

TimesLIVE

