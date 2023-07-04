DA slams Safa for 'undermining' Banyana Banyana’s World Cup aspirations

The DA said by offering financial support and creating an environment where female athletes feel valued and encouraged, young women can be inspired to pursue their dreams and represent their country on the global stage.
“Therefore, it is crucial for Safa to promptly address this matter and ensure the South African women’s national football team receives the necessary support to focus on their preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup,” it said.
The DA urged Safa to publicly disclose the breakdown of match fees per player and the incentive structures in place for advancing to subsequent stages of the tournament.
“Transparency regarding match fees and incentives is paramount. By making this information public, Safa can demonstrate its commitment to fairness and equality in women’s sports. Such transparency will also help foster trust among the players, the association, and the public,” it said.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Banyana and Safa are at loggerheads over bonuses and other issues ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup later this month.
The official opposition said it was crucial for the growth and development of women’s sports that athletes receive a fair match appearance fee system and bonus structure.
“Insufficient financial support can impede the progress of women’s sports and discourage young women from pursuing careers in athletics.
“South Africa emerged victorious in the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time last year, earning them a spot in the Fifa Women’s World Cup. It is imperative the government and national association align their actions with their words in promoting women’s sports,” said the party.
Monyepao says Safa handled Banyana situation 'to the best of our ability'
