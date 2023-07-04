Gora Ebrahim recounts how infamous fly-kick of Rautmann changed his life
Former Orlando Pirates defender Gora Ebrahim has published his memoir titled No Regrets.
The book tells of Ebrahim's amateur and professional playing days and growing up in the little-known town of Roshnee in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg. The book also delves into Ebrahim's life outside the beautiful game, including his career as ateacher.
Ebrahim's football highlight was when he donned Pirates colours, where he won the Iwisa Spectacular and BP Top eight within a few months after signing from Dynamos in 1993.
Bucs stars that Ebrahim played with include Ernest 'Botsotso' Makhanya, Teboho Moloi, Bashin Mahlangu, David Nyathi, Nick 'Bazooka' Seshweni, Aubrey Lekwane, Bernard Lushozi, Pio Nogueira and Ronnie 'Mainline' Zondi.
Moloi, who graced Ebrahim's book launch on Saturday, praised his former teammate for his bravery in writing about what he went through as a footballer.
“When Gora joined us the chairman [Irvin Khoza] said he had a vision. Gora indeed left a legacy at Pirates as we won the Iwisa Spectacular [beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final] and several of the guys we played with there are still alive.
“We also won the BP Top 8 and the chairman said the next year [1994] we would win the league. In 1995 we won the Champions League, but the chairman had told us in 1993 that we must form the foundation [for that], and we did. [Ebrahim] was part of the team that left a legacy at Pirates.”
What most football fans remember about Ebrahim is an unfortunate incident at Thohoyandou Stadium, where he lost his mind after being substituted by Rabali Blackpool coach Walter Rautmann in a televised league match against Mthatha Bush Bucks in August 1995. Ebrahim fly-kicked the coach in his chest.
Rabali were fighting relegation, and Ebrahim, as a captain of the team where he played alongside the likes of Cyril Nzama and Andrew Rabutla, was a leading player.
“I made my way off the field. I remember Cyril Nzama putting his hand on my arm for the captain's armband. It was humiliating and I felt slighted, disappointed and shamed and all at once upset and angry,” Ebrahim wrote in chapter 8 of his book.
“With my emotions all over the place and nobody there to defuse my anger, to put an arm around me and tell me that these things sometimes happen in football, I was bound to implode. Perhaps it was my imagination, but I could hear what I thought were chirps from Walter [Rautmann], who had distanced himself from me. It was the spark that ignited the short fuse.
“Walter Rautmann went flying backwards when I unleashed a kick laden with questions, frustrations and anger. He flew against the fence, hands thrown up in the air. I felt myself being grabbed, pulled and pushed, all at the same time.
“That dramatic episode on that fateful day, starring Walter Rautmann and Gora Ebrahim, was the catalyst that forced me to see life differently.”
At the tender age of 29 Ebrahim retired from professional football and devoted his life to his family and being an educator.
At the launch of his book at the Qurtuba Boutique Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday, Ebrahim said the incident planted a seed for him to write, but the book is about much more than the infamous incident.
“The idea of writing this book started from the most traumatic incident in my life, and from there it mushroomed into something else.”
In chapter 7 Ebrahim writes about his days at Pirates and the biggest disappointment — coach Walter da Silva denying him a chance to play against Italian giants AC Milan in an exhibition match.
Ebrahim was in the Dynamos team that beat the John 'Shoes' Moshoeu-led Giant Blackpool in the 1991 JPS Cup final.
“I was the medal winner in only my first year at this [professional] level. I was nominated the standout individual performer and became the 1991 JPS Player of the Series,” Ebrahim wrote in chapter 6.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.