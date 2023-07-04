Gora Ebrahim recounts how infamous fly-kick of Rautmann changed his life

“With my emotions all over the place and nobody there to defuse my anger, to put an arm around me and tell me that these things sometimes happen in football, I was bound to implode. Perhaps it was my imagination, but I could hear what I thought were chirps from Walter [Rautmann], who had distanced himself from me. It was the spark that ignited the short fuse.

“Walter Rautmann went flying backwards when I unleashed a kick laden with questions, frustrations and anger. He flew against the fence, hands thrown up in the air. I felt myself being grabbed, pulled and pushed, all at the same time.

“That dramatic episode on that fateful day, starring Walter Rautmann and Gora Ebrahim, was the catalyst that forced me to see life differently.”

At the tender age of 29 Ebrahim retired from professional football and devoted his life to his family and being an educator.

At the launch of his book at the Qurtuba Boutique Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday, Ebrahim said the incident planted a seed for him to write, but the book is about much more than the infamous incident.

“The idea of writing this book started from the most traumatic incident in my life, and from there it mushroomed into something else.”

In chapter 7 Ebrahim writes about his days at Pirates and the biggest disappointment — coach Walter da Silva denying him a chance to play against Italian giants AC Milan in an exhibition match.

Ebrahim was in the Dynamos team that beat the John 'Shoes' Moshoeu-led Giant Blackpool in the 1991 JPS Cup final.

“I was the medal winner in only my first year at this [professional] level. I was nominated the standout individual performer and became the 1991 JPS Player of the Series,” Ebrahim wrote in chapter 6.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.