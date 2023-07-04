Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

This will bring to an end an impasse between Safa and Banyana over several contractual issues and unhappiness by the team over the quality of their build-up opponents for the World Cup.

The saga blew up when Banyana were unable to play their World Cup send-off game against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on Ekurhuleni on Sunday. A hastily-compiled makeshift team lost 5-0.

Representatives of the South African Football Players Union have alleged publicly that while Banyana threatened to not play the game because they felt their complaints were not being dealt with sufficiently, they were on the team bus and ready to play but instructed not to by Safa.

The choice of 150th-ranked Botswana as a preparation game when Banyana will face third-ranked Sweden, 16th-ranked Italy and 28th-ranked Argentina in group G at the World Cup, was among bones of contention for the national team players.

The rustic venue at Tsakane Stadium was another.

Safpu, who have said they are representing Banyana, though Safa have disputed that, have said the players also wanted R565,000 per player in appearance money paid by Fifa for the World Cup group stage to be written into their contracts with the association.

