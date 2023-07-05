Human strike earns Ramoreboli's Bafana Cosafa draw against Namibia

A decent performance from the bench saved Bafana Bafana from the embarrassment of losing their Cosafa Cup opening clash to Namibia at home.

Bafana came from a goal draw 1-1 against the Brave Warriors at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening.

South Africa-based Elmo Kambindu scored the opener for the Namibians before second-half substitute Human found the equaliser.

Human has been deadly in front of goal recently as he scored four goals during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoffs, though that was not enough to save his Maritzburg United from the axe.

Bafana’s build-up to the tournament wasn’t without chaos as official national team assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who led the side last year, was banned from carrying out the same duties due to lack of coaching qualification.

But SA Football Association (Safa) and chaos have been synonymous recently.