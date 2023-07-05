‘On the question of an investigation, I don’t know into what’: Jordaan on Banyana fiasco

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said he sees no need for an internal investigation into what went wrong in the Banyana Banyana fiasco.

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa, though, took a contrary view on whether the matter deserved further interrogation, at least from a government perspective, and suggested further questions will be asked of the association.

Banyana departed OR Tambo International Airport for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday after the Motsepe Foundation stepped in to fund an additional payment to the players of R230,000 each to go above Fifa’s appearance money of R570,000 for the group stage.

There were numerous question marks over Safa’s handling of the matter. These included arranging 150th-ranked Botswana as a send-off match for a tournament where Banyana meet third-ranked Sweden and top 30-ranked Italy and Argentina in group G, and substandard Tsakane Stadium as a venue. Safa allegedly told Banyana, amid a protest, to get off the team bus for the game despite the side being willing to play.

Jordaan seemed at pains, though, to play down the situation as simply a player strike and deny errors by Safa in the monumentally embarrassing saga, apart from leaving contract negotiations late.

He was angered at the suggestion the association might engage in introspection or an internal investigation.