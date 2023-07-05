The Motsepe Foundation is making an announcement in Sandton on Wednesday regarding Banyana Banyana.
The intervention by Motsepe's comes after an impasse between the team and the South African Football Association (Safa) over pay at the coming World Cup.
Safa and the ministry of sport, arts and culture are also expected to be part of the briefing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Motsepe Foundation’s announcement on Banyana Banyana
Courtesy of SABC
The Motsepe Foundation is making an announcement in Sandton on Wednesday regarding Banyana Banyana.
The intervention by Motsepe's comes after an impasse between the team and the South African Football Association (Safa) over pay at the coming World Cup.
Safa and the ministry of sport, arts and culture are also expected to be part of the briefing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis
Safpu on what made Banyana Banyana angry
Monyepao says Safa handled Banyana situation 'to the best of our ability'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos