Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Motsepe Foundation’s announcement on Banyana Banyana

05 July 2023 - 11:30 By TIMESLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

The Motsepe Foundation is making an announcement in Sandton on Wednesday regarding Banyana Banyana.

The intervention by Motsepe's comes after an impasse between the team and the South African Football Association (Safa) over pay at the coming World Cup.

Safa and the ministry of sport, arts and culture are also expected to be part of the briefing.

TimesLIVE

