Mamelodi Sundowns sign formerly Belgian-based Brazilian midfielder

06 July 2023 - 14:29 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa, pictured here playing for RWD Molenbeek against KV Mechelen in Belgium in February 2021.
Image: Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa as another high-profile signing before the 2023-2024 season.

Given the high standard of Downs' signings from South America in recent years, the club's fans will have high hopes of another classy arrival in Ribeiro Costa. 

Sundowns tweeted, along with a slick video, on Thursday: “Brace yourselves Masandawana. Lucas Ribeiro Costa has joined the Yellow family. Join us in giving Costa a warm welcome to the squad.

Ribeiro Costa adds to two other big signings for the preseason for Downs, with Argentinian Junior Mendieta, 30, who had an outstanding campaign in 2022-2023, having joined from Stellenbosch FC; and versatile Lesiba Nku, 27, signing from Marumo Gallants.

The Brazilian has played in Belgium for four seasons, mostly in the second tier Challenger Pro League. He spent the past two seasons at SK Beveren.

Ribeiro Costa played eight games in the top flight Jupiler Pro League for Sporting Charleroi in the 2020-2021 season.

Before moving to Belgium, he turned out for Valenciennes FC in France's Ligue 2, having begun his career with Pinheiros-SC in Brazil.

