'It will be un-Orlando Pirates': SACP urges Bucs to reconsider Maccabi game

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has urged Orlando Pirates to reconsider going ahead with Thursday's friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv on their preseason tour of Spain.

Pirates on Monday said the match was organised by a Fifa match agent and despite the club's sympathy with the plight of the Palestinian people, with no official boycott against Israel they could follow rules and continues with the game.

The SACP said in a statement: “The SACP urges Orlando Pirates Football Club to reconsider its stance, withdraw from playing Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv in a preseason friendly match, in solidarity with the people of Palestine who are under apartheid occupation and oppression by the Israeli regime.”

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila was quoted as saying: “On behalf of the SACP, I will ask for an urgent meeting with Orlando Pirates FC to discuss this important call”, said .

The SACP statement continued: “In its statement responding to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the bloodthirsty, murderous apartheid Israeli regime, Orlando Pirates asserts that heeding the call 'would create a conflict within Orlando Pirates that would undermine the club’s values and history irreparably'.