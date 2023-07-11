'It will be un-Orlando Pirates': SACP urges Bucs to reconsider Maccabi game
The South African Communist Party (SACP) has urged Orlando Pirates to reconsider going ahead with Thursday's friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv on their preseason tour of Spain.
Pirates on Monday said the match was organised by a Fifa match agent and despite the club's sympathy with the plight of the Palestinian people, with no official boycott against Israel they could follow rules and continues with the game.
The SACP said in a statement: “The SACP urges Orlando Pirates Football Club to reconsider its stance, withdraw from playing Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv in a preseason friendly match, in solidarity with the people of Palestine who are under apartheid occupation and oppression by the Israeli regime.”
SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila was quoted as saying: “On behalf of the SACP, I will ask for an urgent meeting with Orlando Pirates FC to discuss this important call”, said .
The SACP statement continued: “In its statement responding to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the bloodthirsty, murderous apartheid Israeli regime, Orlando Pirates asserts that heeding the call 'would create a conflict within Orlando Pirates that would undermine the club’s values and history irreparably'.
☠️ 🇪🇸 𝗩𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦! 🇪🇸— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) June 29, 2023
📢 Spain Tour Fixtures Confirmed
🇮🇱 13/07 vs @MaccabiTLVFC
🇪🇨 15/07 vs @IDV_EC
🇪🇸 19/07 vs @UDLP_Oficial
🖥 Read the Latest News 👉🏿 https://t.co/oujCw1fiyp
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/fKw4Ta5nU5
“In contradiction, it is insisting on playing the Israeli club that will irreparably undermine Pirates’ values and history, which the club forged as part of the principle adopted against the apartheid regime in South Africa, 'There can be no normal sport in an abnormal society'.
“It is indeed true, as Pirates indicate in their statement released on Monday. July 10, that the club 'has its roots in a conflict-ridden South Africa and has been an active participant in the dismantling of apartheid'. To uphold this history, Pirates should still observe the fundamental principles adopted against apartheid South Africa.
“Active expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people against their dispossession and apartheid conditions imposed upon them by the Israeli regime will be in line with the assertion in Pirates' statement, that the club 'is a socially conscious club that fully understands that it exists for the community and society'.
“The Palestinian people do not fall outside the global community and society — they deserve the solidarity that Pirates and other South Africans benefited from against apartheid.
“The agent that Pirates refers to in its statement, who has arranged the match, is throwing the club into a deep reputational crisis that could erode its historic legacy and make it difficult for the club to recover from the subsequent negative impact.
“Agents cannot automatically be viewed to be neutral or immune from political influence by powerful forces on the global political and economic scene. The response by the club management threatens to roll back the Orlando Pirates value system.
“Many people, ourselves included, hold high the banner Orlando Pirates. This is one reason the management must appreciate the concerns raised.
“Year in, year out, the apartheid Israeli regime attacks the Palestinian people, killing many, including children, and women. It will be un-Orlando Pirates to ignore this injustice and the fact that Israel is occupying dispossessed Palestinian territories.”
After the match against Maccabi, Pirates meet Independiente da Valle of Ecuador on Saturday. They end their Spanish tour against promoted La Liga team Las Palmas next Wednesday.
