Percy Tau wins first Egyptian league title with Al Ahly

11 July 2023 - 14:04
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Percy Tau has won his first Egyptian League title with Al Ahly.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Percy Tau has won another trophy with Egyptian giants Al Ahly after they clinched the Egyptian League title on Monday. 

The Bafana Bafana striker helped his club beat Al Ittihad 2-0 on Saturday but it was not until second-placed Pyramids lost 2-1 to Ceramica Cleopatra on Monday that Al Ahly were confirmed league champions with five games to spare.

Tau joined Ahly in 2021 and it is the first time he has won a league title since his move to Egypt from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has won two Egyptian Super Cups, the Egyptian Cup, Caf Super Cup and the past season's Caf Champions League at Africa's Club of the 20th Century.

The 2022-23 campaign has been good for Tau as he has rediscovered his form after a tough period in Cairo when he battled injuries and lack of game time. In 35 games in all competitions, he has scored nine goals and added six assists. 

Tau's form has not gone unnoticed in Europe, where he's reported to be sought by Premier League club Burnley, coached by Belgian coach Vincent Kompany and where Bafana Bafana teammate Lyle Foster is on the books. If signed by the club, it will be the second time Tau plays for an English Premier League outfit after his unsuccessful spell with Brighton.

Tau's league title adds to three won at previous clubs Mamelodi Sundowns (2013-14 and 2017-18) and Club Brugge (2019-20). A trophy-laden career has also included winners' medals in the 2016 Caf Champions League, Nedbank Cup (2014—15), Telkom Knockout (2015) and Caf Super Cup (2017), all with Sundowns.

