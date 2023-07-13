Soccer

Motsepe and Infantino confirm October kickoff for Caf's Super League

13 July 2023 - 17:32
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Ivory Coast prime minister Patrick Achi (centre), Fifa president Gianni Infantino (right) and Caf president Patrice Motsepe during the 45th Caf ordinary general assembly at Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on July 12 2023.
Ivory Coast prime minister Patrick Achi (centre), Fifa president Gianni Infantino (right) and Caf president Patrice Motsepe during the 45th Caf ordinary general assembly at Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on July 12 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The inaugural African Super League, which has had its name now changed to African Football League (AFL), will start on October 20, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed at its general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe announced that the AFL will kick off with eight teams this year's competition and be expanded to 24 teams in coming years.

Caf did not name the eight top-ranked African clubs teams that will participate but said the competition will run alongside the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup in the 2023-24 season.

“It [the Super League] will have eight teams that will be followed in the future with a bigger version,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the main proponent of this competition, told the Caf congress. 

Also decided on Thursday was the scrapping of preliminary rounds in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

“We have to make watching football by our citizens irresistible. It has to be irresistibly appealing to fans and it starts in our countries,” Motsepe said. 

It has been speculated that South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, owned by the family of the Caf president; Petro Atletico (Angola), TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania) and Esperance (Tunisia) will be the teams chosen to play in the AFL. 

