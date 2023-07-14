Banyana coach Ellis looking for more than just victory against Costa Rica

Winning against Costa Rica will a big boost for Banyana ahead of their tough encounter against the Swedes, but Ellis said she will be looking for more than just victory.
“It's always good to win the match,” said Ellis, who won the Wafcon with Banyana for the first time in July last year.
“That's your first priority, but you are also looking at improvements and what you've worked on and be able to tick those boxes. How you're defensively organised, how we work in our attack and how we do in our transitions, things we've worked on.
“I would like to tick those boxes but to win will be good because it also gives you a lot of confidence, a lot of momentum. That sets the tone for the tournament itself, but I think we mustn't read too much into the game because it's about getting ready, it's about testing ourselves and giving players minutes. But at the end of the day you also want to win the match.”
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes 36th-ranked Costa Rica will give her team good preparation for their 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup opening match against Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23.
Banyana will play their last warm-up friendly against fellow World Cup competitors Costa Rica at the Nga Puna Wai Sports Complex in the early hours tomorrow (4am SA time).
The 54th-ranked Banyana team will open their World Cup campaign against the group G favourites and highest-ranked team Sweden (3rd) before facing Italy (16th) and Argentina (28th).
Costa Rica are in group C where they'll face Spain, Japan and Zambia.
“It will be a good test for us to see what we still need to do in the next few days,” Ellis said ahead of the match against Costa Rica.
“As you know we've been preparing for Sweden. Everything we've done in training was for Sweden but there are similarities and it will really test us.”
Despite having had their preparations derailed by financial squabbles Banyana players had with their bosses at the South African Football Association, which meant only tomorrow's match will be a proper warm-up for the team, Ellis said she's pleased with the progress she's seen at the camp.
“We always knew the selection was going to be very tense for everyone and I think once the squad was announced everybody settled down.
“Now it's about getting into the starting line-up and as you've seen at the training session, the enthusiasm was good. Everything we've worked on they've really upped the ante and players are pushing for a starting berth.
“That's really exciting because there's no bigger occasion than the World Cup and wanting to play at the World Cup. Everybody is looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity, especially tomorrow. We'll look at who we can give an opportunity to play because we also need some minutes.”
Banyana group opponents Sweden aim to give legendary Seger a winning send-off
Ellis was cagey about the kind of a team she will start with against Costa Rica but said any player raising her hand, even at the last minute, will be considered.
“We always put out the training session on match day minus one and you almost already know who's going to start and who's not. But sometimes there's someone who raises her hand really high and it has happened before. We've changed it because someone has showed us something better,” she said.
“The starting line-up is not cast in stone but we have to look at how we're going to give some players certain minutes because players came in at different times. Players are recovering from a long trip and so on. We have to make sure we give players minutes but also make sure we keep them fresh.”
Banyana are making their second appearance at the World Cup after making their debut in France four years ago.
