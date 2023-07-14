But it is history now that Zwane was removed after one season when he finished in position five in the DStv Premiership and reached the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
Chiefs should have stuck with Arthur Zwane’s rebuilding project: Brian Baloyi
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
Contrary to popular belief, Kaizer Chiefs’ rebuilding process was making progress under coach Arthur Zwane, but the signings made as part of the big project let him down.
That is the view of Chiefs’ former goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi, who is saddened by how Amakhosi have become a shadow of their former selves.
Chiefs have gone an unprecedented eight seasons with winning a trophy.
Zwane was given a big task by Chiefs’ management to lead the side back to the glory days ahead of last season.
As a club legend, Chiefs’ bosses wanted Zwane to instil the original traditions and values of the club.
But it is history now that Zwane was removed after one season when he finished in position five in the DStv Premiership and reached the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, who was Chiefs’ head of technical and youth development, is the new man at the steering wheel.
Speaking during the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup launch in Durban, Baloyi pointed out that the chopping and changing of coaches over the past few years is working against the rebuilding.
In the past five years, Chiefs have made at least six coaching changes.
“When I look over the past three or four years, they haven’t had a coach staying for two seasons and if the club is saying it is rebuilding, maybe they haven’t found the right person to build with,” Baloyi said.
“They tried it with Arthur. Some may say it didn’t work out but I believe differently. I believe it was working out when I looked at the number of young players who were promoted. Young players who were playing.
“The only problem I saw was the type of players they were signing, coming from outside (South Africa) and from the PSL, I don’t think those were the right players.”
‘Only Ditlhokwe deserves to be there’: Junior Khanye pans Chiefs’ signings
Baloyi said two of Chiefs' main forwards, Caleb Bimenyimana of Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo’s Christian Saile, are not suitable for the club.
“For me, I’m very critical of the two foreign strikers we have. For many years, even before my time, Chiefs have always been known for bringing some of the best imports to the country, especially strikers,” Baloyi said.
“Even locally Chiefs have always been known to have some of the best strikers. The national team used to depend on Chiefs’ strikers.
“Whoever is in charge of football, players and coaches, directors, they have to find that mojo back.
“They have to find the missing ingredient that enables them to spot the talent because right now it’s missing,” he said.
