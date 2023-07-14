Soccer

Orlando Pirates beat Maccabi as controversial match goes ahead

14 July 2023 - 08:21 By Marc Strydom
New Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi, seen here in a promotional pic released by the club when he was signed, scored their winner in their preseason friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates' controversial preseason friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain went ahead despite calls for a boycott by the Soweto giants, who beat the Israeli team 1-0 on Thursday.

The South African Communist Party and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement this week urged Pirates to abandon the game.

Bucs responded that the game was organised by a Fifa match agent and despite the club's sympathy with the plight of the Palestinian people, with no official boycott against Israel, they would follow rules and honour the fixture.

Patrick Maswanganyi's goal for Orlando Pirates in their preseason friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain.

There are few details about the match. The website Flashscore.co.za revealed Bucs' line-up and that new signing from SuperSport United Patrick Maswanganyi scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute, though a venue was not disclosed.

Pirates' starting line-up was Sipho Chaine, Paseka Mako, Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane, Makhehlene Makhaula, Kabelo Dlamini, Thabang Monare, Thembinkosi Lorch, Evidence Makgopa and Maswanganyi.

Given the controversy over the game Pirates seemed reluctant to crow about the decent result and details were not posted on Bucs' social media platforms or website by the time of publishing on Friday morning.

Bucs' preseason camp in Spain continues with matches against Independiente da Valle of Ecuador on Saturday and promoted La Liga team Las Palmas on Wednesday.

