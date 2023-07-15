Soccer

Results in away games will be crucial: Broos says of Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualification

15 July 2023 - 08:53
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
'We are better now, we have a better team now. So OK, I'm confident,' says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos of his team's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says away results will be crucial in their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana were drawn against old enemies Nigeria. Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho complete the five teams Bafana will battle against for the sole spot in group C.

The qualifying draw was conducted after Caf's general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday.

“The away games will be important in a group such as ours, but now a bit more because we have five difficult away games for different reasons,” Broos said from his home in Belgium on Friday.

“I think it is possible for South Africa to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup first in the group. If you see the progress we have made in the past two years, you cannot compare those qualifiers [for the 2026 World Cup] with the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. We are better now, we have a better team now. So OK, I'm confident.”

Nine African countries are guaranteed a place in the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, with 48 teams competing instead of 32 for the first time. 

Under Broos, Bafana missed a chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but they've managed to book a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be played early next year in Ivory Coast.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers will start from November 13-21 with two matches; June 3-11 2024 with two matches; March 17-25 2025 with two matches; September 1-9 2025 with two matches; and end on October 6-14 2025 with two matches.

Two best finishers in nine African groups will be involved in a playoff (November 10-18) and the winner will represent the African continent in an inter-confederation playoff against one country from AFC, CONMEBOL, OFC and two from CONCACAF confederations.

The two top finishers in these playoffs will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, meaning Africa could end up with 10 representatives in the 2026 World Cup.

