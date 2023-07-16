Germany can learn from previous heartbreak: Schuller ahead of World Cup

Forward Lea Schuller said she is confident twicxe champions Germany can learn from the setbacks they faced at the last Women's World Cup and European Championship as they aim to make a deep run at the showpiece event in Australia and New Zealand this month.

Germany dominated every European Championship from 1995 to 2013 with a record eight crowns, having also won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

But their last international title, apart from an Olympic gold in 2016, is now a decade old, and their 2022 runner-up spot to England at the European Championship is their best result since 2013.

“I think after the European Championships we need to show that we aren't just top in Europe, but in the whole world. I think that we can do it,” Schuller, who plays for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, said in an interview posted on Fifa's website.