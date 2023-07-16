Soccer

Maswanganyi scores again as Pirates get solid win against Independiente

16 July 2023 - 09:28 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' Bandile Shandu in possession in their 3-1 preseason friendly win against Independiente Del Valle at Marbella Football Centre in Malaga, Spain.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/Twitter

Orlando Pirates’ new signing Patrick Maswanganyi scored again on their camp in Spain as the Buccaneers won a second preseason friendly in succession, 3-1 against Ecuador’s Independiente Del Valle on Saturday.

Pirates beat Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 through a Maswanganyi strike in their first match of their tour on Thursday.

Independiente started strongly as Michael Hoyos slotted the 22nd-minute opener at Marbella Football Centre in Malaga.

Highlights of Orlando Pirates' 3-1 preseason friendly win against Independiente Del Valle in Malaga.

Bucs overwhelmed the Ecuadorean club in the second half, where they could have notched up more than three goals.

The Soweto giants got their equaliser five minutes after the restart as, Deon Hotto beat a player deep in his half, played a one-two and threaded an excellent 35m through-pass as, on the breakaway, Souaibou Marou slotted past goalkeeper Moises Ramirez.

Relebohile Ratomo, 18, Featured 45 Minutes For the Buccaneers Against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and put in a skilful display.

A superb, sweeping build-up from the back ended with Bienvenu Eva Nga hitting the post as Maswanganyi buried the rebound in the 59th.

Pirates were gifted a third when centreback Christian García sloppily allowed himself to be caught in possession by Fortune Makaringe, who gratefully ran through and beat Ramirez.

Bucs meet promoted LaLiga team Las Palmas in their final game in Spain on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

