Cassius Mailula set for Mamelodi Sundowns exit

17 July 2023 - 18:48 By Marc Strydom
Cassius Mailula during a Mamelodi Sundowns press conference in May 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Star Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula is set to join a team in the US, the Pretoria club says.

Sundowns did not specify which team is apparently in the verge of signing the hugely promising 22-year-old, just stating cryptically an announcement will be made.

Downs put out a media statement on Monday evening titled: “Mamelodi Sundowns supports Cassius Mailula's move to North American club.”

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been in discussions with a North American football club that expressed interest in acquiring the services of Cassius Mailula.

“Sundowns is proud of Cassius Mailula, who joined the Sundowns academy as a 13-year-old and was developed and nurtured by the Sundowns coaches.

“Sundowns will make further announcements concerning Cassius Mailula in due course.”

Mailula had a breakthrough season in 2022-2023, playing 37 games in all competitions and scoring 15 goals.

