Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has sent an official complaint to Fifa over six month's unpaid salary from previous club Al-Ahli Saudi FC, reports in the Saudi press have said.

The coach's complaint also includes that there was an automatic clause in his contract that if he were to get Al-Ahli promoted from the Yelo League it would be extended by a year.

A report on the Saudi news site Arriyadiyah said Fifa would ask Al-Ahli for clarification on the year's extension clause before taking action over it.

Mosimane took over Ahli — a big three team in their country, who suffered their first relegation the season before — wallowing in seventh spot after five matches in the Yelo League in September 2022. He steered the side to the second tier championship and promotion back to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).