Soccer

Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli

17 July 2023 - 08:27 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane during a launch for his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools project at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton on June 17 2023.
Pitso Mosimane during a launch for his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools project at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton on June 17 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane has sent an official complaint to Fifa over six month's unpaid salary from previous club Al-Ahli Saudi FC, reports in the Saudi press have said.

The coach's complaint also includes that there was an automatic clause in his contract that if he were to get Al-Ahli promoted from the Yelo League it would be extended by a year.

A report on the Saudi news site Arriyadiyah said Fifa would ask Al-Ahli for clarification on the year's extension clause before taking action over it.

Mosimane took over Ahli — a big three team in their country, who suffered their first relegation the season before — wallowing in seventh spot after five matches in the Yelo League in September 2022. He steered the side to the second tier championship and promotion back to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Al-Ahli opted not to continue with Mosimane as coach despite that success. The former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Cairo) coach has since joined United Arab Emirates Pro League team Al Wahda.

The complaint at Fifa is almost certain to also include the situation of Mosimane's South African support staff, who allegedly were also not paid by Ahli for six months.

Al-Ahli are yet to appoint a coach but have made big-name signings from Europe in anticipation of their return to the SPL including Brazilian former Liverpool forward star Robert Firmino and Senegalese former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. 

Algerian former Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez is reportedly also close to signing a three-year deal with the Jeddah-based club.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

Why Pitso Mosimane should have no salary worries at Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane should have not pay problems again at his new Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda FC, which is owned by a member of one of the wealthiest royal ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months

As speculation of an exit for the coach continues to simmer, it has emerged that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli has allegedly not paid coach Pitso ...
Sport
1 month ago

‘We have signed players based on my word’: Pitso’s staff say he is easy to work with

From a distance, Pitso Mosimane appears intense and demanding but his trusted lieutenants Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga and Kyle Solomon says he is ...
Sport
1 week ago

Former Liverpool star Firmino joins Mosimane's old club Al-Ahli Saudi

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Pitso Mosimane's former club Al-Ahli Saudi FC on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool.
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Mosimane inspects new surroundings after arrival at Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Aab Emirates (UAE), to start his coaching journey with Al Wahda Football Club.
Sport
2 weeks ago

'I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs' — Pitso Mosimane clears the air

Pitso Mosimane said he received a few offers before signing with Al Wahda but none from Kaizer Chiefs or any other South African teams.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane has signed with Al Wahda FC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League as he continues his love affair with the Gulf region.
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup Sport
  3. Akani downs world champ as Wayde runs fastest 400m time of comeback Sport
  4. All hail Alcaraz as Spaniard ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign Sport
  5. Bafana Bafana take Cosafa Cup third place from Malawi on penalties Soccer

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...