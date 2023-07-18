“All these factors must be considered before anyone can think Pirates can immediately make the sort of impact Sundowns have been making in the Champions League. It takes a lot of consistency to understand the Champions League.”
Pirates can challenge for PSL title but not Champions League: Teboho Moloi
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates fans should expect their team to fight for the DStv Premiership in the 2023-2024 campaign, but to think they'll also be gunning for the Caf Champions League could be unrealistic, says former Pirates midfield star and assistant coach Teboho Moloi.
While impressed at how Pirates performed under new Spanish coach Jose Riveiro last season, Moloi cautioned against expecting instant success in the Champions League in the coming season.
Pirates finished 16 points behind league winners Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership last season to earn their place in the Champions League, but Moloi pointed out most players at his former team have no experience playing in the tough Champions League.
“There are a lot of things to consider when playing in the Champions League,” Moloi said.
“The travelling alone can be a big shock to a lot of players; playing two to three matches a week will take its toll on most. Coaches at Pirates, including Riveiro, will make their debut in the Champions League.
“All these factors must be considered before anyone can think Pirates can immediately make the sort of impact Sundowns have been making in the Champions League. It takes a lot of consistency to understand the Champions League.”
While trying to adapt to the Champions League, Moloi said it will be expected that Pirates compete better with Sundowns for the Premiership title in 2023-2024. Bucs were runners-up, but by a huge 16 points, last campaign.
“Riveiro did well in his debut season with Pirates, but all that will be forgotten if the team doesn't push seriously for the league title in the coming season. There will be no excuse to not challenge for the league title, but I think it will be too much to expect them to also do well in the Champions League.”
Pirates flew to Spain on Sunday to play three warm-up matches before they come back for the start of the season.
Pirates face Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, Independiente del Valle two days later and UD Las Palmas on July 19.
Bucs' clash against Maccabi has divided opinion in South Africa, with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition and the SACP leading calls for the Soweto giants to ditch the game in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Pirates have strengthened their squad with four new players — former TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, attacker Katlego Otladisa from Marumo Gallants, Patrick Maswanganyi from SuperSport United and Siphelo Baloni from First Division club JDR Stars.
