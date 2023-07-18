Soccer

Saudi league better than MLS: Ronaldo seems to take dig at Messi

18 July 2023 - 15:24 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before Al Nassr's 5-0 preseason friendly defeat against Celta Vigo at Estadio Algarve in Faro, Portugal on July 17 2023.
Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remains intact even with the football stars now plying their trade in different continents.

One day after Messi, the 36-year-old Argentinian forward, was officially signed by Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, Ronaldo took a verbal shot at his longtime foe, maintaining his new league in Saudi Arabia is better than MLS.

Ronaldo, the veteran Portuguese forward, joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr earlier this year.

Ronaldo said Monday, according to Lisbon sports newspaper A Bola: “Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I'm already 38-and-a-half years old and ... it's not worth it.

“Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, the Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not 'top,' the German one also lost a lot of quality. The US? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the US.”

Since Ronaldo's arrival, the Saudi league has attracted other international stars such as France's Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, Brazil's Roberto Firmino, Senegal's Edouard Mendy, Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic.

Ronaldo added: “In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

Ronaldo made his remarks after Al Nassr lost 5-0 in a preseason friendly against Spanish top-division side Celta Vigo at Faro, Portugal.

