Soccer

WATCH | Warm welcome for Benni McCarthy back at Man United training

18 July 2023 - 07:42 By Marc Strydom
Manchester United first team Benni McCarthy.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Benni McCarthy received a warm welcome on his return to Manchester United's Carrington training ground to resume work for their preseason this week.

The exuberant greeting from the players, clearly pleased to see their forwards coach back at training, seems to speak volumes for the personal touch and relationship McCarthy has with players.

Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer joined United with the designation of first team coach responsible for the forwards to Dutch manager Erik ten Hag in July last year, and begins his second season at Old Trafford in 2023-24.

After years of struggle, United had a promising campaign in 2022-23, finishing third in the Premier League and winning the League Cup. They lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

TimesLIVE

