Chippa United put out a job ad for 'an exceptional left-back'
Chippa United have surprised many by putting out a job advertisement on their social media platforms for “an exceptional left-back”.
Certainly the move is a first from the Eastern Cape club owned by Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi. The onus is always on the club to scout players locally or internationally, sign them from opposition clubs, develop them from their youth structures or hold trials to source new talent or bolster their squads with quality acquisitions.
Chippa put out a statement that read: “Calling all football enthusiasts!
“Chippa United FC is excited to announce we are on lookout for an exceptional left-back to join our esteemed team!”
Chippa even listed the job specifications as:
* Height: ideally above 1.8m
* Age: 19-28
* Experience: Background in top-flight football
* Playing style: Box-to-box capabilities
The club added: “Additionally if the player is a foreigner he must have at least 10 international caps for his country.”
The statement gives details for anyone interested as the position to contact, saying the candidate can “send your player profile to our dedicated scouting team”, and provides an email address.
The move attracted some mirth from Twitter users.
“LOL, the email starts with 'scout', something you should have as a professional team — all this wouldn't be tweeted had you sent one to playoffs across the country,” one user tweeted.
Another said: “What nonsense is this? Don't you have scouts? Please Chippa don't bore us with amateur behaviour — go host trials in the [Eastern Cape] province and don't tell me you cant find a left-back. Don't be lazy.”
