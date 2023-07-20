Soccer

Catley penalty gives Kerr-less Australia winning World Cup start

20 July 2023 - 14:17 By Nick Mulvenney
Australia's Steph Catley celebrates scoring their goal in their 1-0 Fifa Women’s World Cup Group B win against Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 20 2023.
Image: Reuters/Jaimi Joy

Co-hosts Australia laboured initially in the absence of injured captain Sam Kerr but a second-half penalty from Steph Catley got them off to a solid start at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Ireland in Group B on Thursday.

The news that striker Kerr had been ruled out by a calf injury stunned the record crowd of 75,784 as it filtered into Stadium Australia but Catley stepped up to take the captain's armband and score the decisive goal in the 52nd minute.

Ireland, coached by former Banyana Banyana boss Vera Pauw and cheered on by a noisy band of compatriots, made life difficult for the Australians with their compact defence and might have forced an equaliser during a period of sustained pressure late in the second half.

Australia, however, held on to make a winning start to a tournament in which they feel they can be genuine contenders after wins over England, Spain and France this year.

Reuters

