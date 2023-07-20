Nigeria pay problems remain but players focused on World Cup: coach

Nigeria head into the Women's World Cup with pay disputes still festering but players have set aside their grievances to focus on their opener against Canada on Friday, coach Randy Waldrum said.

The 'Super Falcons' have won their last three friendlies against New Zealand, Haiti and Costa Rica but off the pitch they have been at loggerheads with the Nigerian football association over pay and conditions.

In a podcast this month, American Waldrum said he was owed seven months' wages and some of his players had not been paid in two years.

Nigerian media reported the team were considering boycotting matches at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but Waldrum said none of his players were opting out of selection for Canada in Melbourne on Friday.

“We’ll be there. All of that transpired before we came and I think the team, once we all arrived here, have just focused on Canada,” the American said after training on Wednesday.