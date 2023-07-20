Pirates need to get another striker after Dzvukamanja exit: Andries Sebola

“At times, they were substituting him because of his age and also the pressure he is handling. So, the only thing they can do is to get another striker that will help them because even Makgopa was not getting enough game time due to the injury he got before.”
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
In the wake of Terrence Dzvukamanja’s departure from Orlando Pirates earlier this week, erstwhile striker Andries Sebola is concerned as he believes the Buccaneers are thin in the forwards department.
Dzvukamanja joined SuperSport United this week where he has reunited with coach Gavin Hunt. His departure has left Bucs with Kermit Erasmus, Cameroonian Souaibou Marou, Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa and Bienvenu Eva Nga as their strike force.
Bafana Bafana striker Lepasa has just returned from a season loan spell at SuperSport while another young and gifted Bucs striker, Boitumelo Radiopane, continues his loan tenure at Cape Town Spurs. The 20-year-old played a major role in Spurs earning promotion to the DStv Premiership.
With Erasmus struggling to finish matches last season, Eva Nga having failed dismally in his first season with the Soweto giants and Makgopa battling fitness issues and yet to prove himself, Sebola believes it would be wise to add another striker.
Dzvukamanja had a difficult beginning to the 2022-2023 campaign at Pirates, attracting boos from the stands, but hit form in the second part of the campaign, ending with eight goals in 19 appearances in all competitions.
“I’m a bit worried about the striking force at Pirates because if you check, Lepasa is back from SuperSport, but the coach [Jose Riveiro] didn’t believe in him [previously],” Sebola said.
“Pirates will play in the Champions League and locally, so it will be taxing. They are lacking up front.
“They need to sign a striker. I’m sure they can find one in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. I think they can get two or three strikers because Kermit is still there, but he was not playing 90 minutes [last season].
Pirates ‘surprised’ by approach, but letting Dzvukamanja join SuperSport
