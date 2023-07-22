Kaizer Chiefs go down to Yanga as Molefi Ntseki introduce new signings in Dar es Salaam

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Young Africans in a pre-season friendly match at a sold-out Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday night.

The only goal in the 60 000-seater was scored by Kennedy Musonda late in the first half.

The match was more about Chiefs' recently appointed coach Molefi Ntseki giving a run and introducing new recruits while trying to find combinations ahead of the Premier Soccer League season.

With Ntseki trying to give every player a chance, the match didn’t really give an indication of how Chiefs might fare this season.

The coach missed a few players due to niggles including Keagan Dolly, Ashley Du Preez, Wandile Duba and new striker Ranga Chivaviro.

There were at least six names of new players in Ntseki’s starting line-up with Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe forming a new centre-back pairing while Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove completed the back four.