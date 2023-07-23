Soccer

Lionel Messi scores stoppage-time winner in Inter Miami debut

23 July 2023 - 08:40 By Frank Pingue
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Major League Soccer via USA TODAY Sports
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Major League Soccer via USA TODAY Sports
Image: Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi made a rousing debut for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami as he scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Liga MX's Cruz Azul 2-1 on Friday in their Leagues Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi drew a foul about 25 yards from goal in the dying seconds and stepped up to deliver what everyone came to see as his free kick sailed into the top left corner and sent the crowd into delirium.

After the goal, Messi ran toward the right corner of the field with his arms spread wide and then headed to the sidelines on the other side where he shared a hug with his family.

"I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game and I had to score so we didn't' go to penalties," Messi said on the broadcast through a translator.

"It was very important for us to get this win because it's a new tournament and it's going to give us confidence moving forward."

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal past Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudiño (30) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal past Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudiño (30) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck

With four-times NBA champion LeBron James, tennis great Serena Williams and reality television star Kim Kardashian among those in the sold-out crowd, Messi entered the game as a second-half substitute to a rousing ovation with Miami ahead 1-0.

Messi was introduced as "the world's number 10" when he came into the game in the 54th minute, slipped the captain's armband on his left arm and sent the crowd into a frenzy whenever he touched the ball.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner did not take long to make his presence felt as he eluded some Cruz Azul defenders and led an attack down the right side, one of many chances he created on the night.

'DREAM COME TRUE'

At one point, Messi ran into a Cruz Azul player in the box and fell to the ground and while his team and supporters wanted a penalty the referee immediately wagged his finger, denying the Argentine a chance at a spot kick.

The 36-year-old then set up what appeared to be the winning goal in the 89th minute but Martinez, who tapped the ball into the net, was ruled offside.

But Messi, seven months removed from leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, got his chance to shine once again.

"As soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it's meant to end," said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. "It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch, let alone just do what he's done.

"It's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform and I don't have many words for that."

Messi's Miami debut coincidentally came 16 years to the day after Beckham played his first game for MLS side LA Galaxy.

The euphoria over Messi's arrival in South Florida reached a fever pitch as restaurants are offering food and drink options named after him while murals depicting his likeness have popped up all around Miami.

It has been a whirlwind week for Messi, whose arrival at MLS is a huge boost for the profile of soccer in the United States, which will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

Messi's 2-1/2 year contract with Miami was made official last Saturday. A day later he was introduced to the club's supporters at a glitzy welcome party, and on Tuesday he took part in his first full training session with the club.

Inter Miami close out the two-game group stage on Tuesday when they host Atlanta United with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Messi unveiled to Inter Miami before 20,000 crowd

A sold-out crowd of about 20,000 waited through a delay caused by torrential rain and heavy lightning to officially welcome Lionel Messi to Inter ...
Sport
4 days ago

Saudi league better than MLS: Ronaldo seems to take dig at Messi

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remains intact even with the football stars now plying their trade in different continents.
Sport
4 days ago

Finances of the deal: Messi spurns $400m Saudi offer to join Beckham’s Miami

Lionel Messi has made public his plans to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which will mean he turned down a deal from Saudi Arabia ...
Sport
1 month ago

Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Argentine great Lionel Messi has completed his signing for Inter Miami on a deal that will keep him in Florida until 2025, the Major League Soccer ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Heartbreak for brave Banyana as Sweden snatch last-gasp winner Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs go down to Yanga as Molefi Ntseki introduces new signings in Dar ... Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi scores stoppage-time winner in Inter Miami debut Soccer
  4. Harman stays four ahead at Open as Rahm makes big move Sport
  5. Labuschagne scores century before Root revives England on rain-hit day four Cricket

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community