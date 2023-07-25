Switzerland frustrate Norway, hosts New Zealand stunned by Philippines

Switzerland had goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to thank for securing a valuable 0-0 draw against Norway, who recovered from a shaky start after Ada Hegerberg's withdrawal but could not find a breakthrough in Tuesday's Women's World Cup group A match.

Norway coach Hege Riise rang the changes in an attempt to revive the team's fortunes after the former champions suffered an upset opening defeat by New Zealand, who followed that result with shock loss of their own, 1-0 to Philippines on Tuesday.

Caroline Graham Hansen, Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Julie Blakstad were dropped for Norway and replaced by Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland and Vilde Boa Risa.

The Scandinavians were dealt a huge blow seconds before kickoff, however, when Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg, who has 42 international goals, sustained a groin injury in the prematch warm-up and was replaced by Sophie Roman Haug.

Switzerland had the upper hand in the opening stages, but a shaken Norway soon regained their composure and had the best chance of the half through Haug, whose storming header was saved by Thalmann in the 25th minute.