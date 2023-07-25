Switzerland frustrate Norway, hosts New Zealand stunned by Philippines
Switzerland had goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to thank for securing a valuable 0-0 draw against Norway, who recovered from a shaky start after Ada Hegerberg's withdrawal but could not find a breakthrough in Tuesday's Women's World Cup group A match.
Norway coach Hege Riise rang the changes in an attempt to revive the team's fortunes after the former champions suffered an upset opening defeat by New Zealand, who followed that result with shock loss of their own, 1-0 to Philippines on Tuesday.
Caroline Graham Hansen, Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Julie Blakstad were dropped for Norway and replaced by Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland and Vilde Boa Risa.
The Scandinavians were dealt a huge blow seconds before kickoff, however, when Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg, who has 42 international goals, sustained a groin injury in the prematch warm-up and was replaced by Sophie Roman Haug.
Switzerland had the upper hand in the opening stages, but a shaken Norway soon regained their composure and had the best chance of the half through Haug, whose storming header was saved by Thalmann in the 25th minute.
Thalmann denied Roman Haug again after the restart by palming away the forward's powerful drive before Swiss midfielder Ramona Bachmann swept her effort just wide.
Switzerland, who beat Philippines 2-0 in their Group A opener, sit top of the table with four points. They need only a point from their final group game against New Zealand to progress to the knockout stages.
Norway, who are bottom with one point, have now gone four matches without scoring at a major tournament and need a win against Philippines to keep their hopes alive.
Forward Sarina Bolden headed the winner as the Philippines spoiled New Zealand's party with a stunning victory.
The Philippines lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening match and looked to be an easy mark for the Football Ferns after their win over former champions Norway.
Instead, the Philippines secured their first World Cup win to keep alive their hopes of progressing in their debut tournament.
“It means everything to us,” said Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel. “I think we really put our head down and we knew what was coming at us tonight.”
The hosts' coach Jitka Klimkova said his side were disappointed but know their tournament is far from over.
“Our goal was to inspire our nation and it was not the result that we wanted but the fight and the passion was definitely there tonight,” Klimkova said.
“It is heartbreaking but this is not over yet — we still have time to reset and refocus.”
The Philippines close out their group A against 1995 winners Norway on Sunday, while New Zealand face Switzerland.
Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 group H victory over South Korea in their opening game on Tuesday, denying the Koreans what would have been only their second win in four appearances at the tournament.
Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.
It was the final game of the opening round of group matches and the 300th match in Women's World Cup history.