Five-star Spain cruise into World Cup last 16 with thumping win over Zambia

26 July 2023 - 13:31 By Reuters
Jennifer Hermoso (fourt from left) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fourth goal in their World Cup group C match between against Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 26 2023.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites when they became one of the first teams to seal qualification for the Women's World Cup knockouts with a 5-0 win over debutants Zambia in their Group C encounter on Wednesday.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand with a stunning long-range effort while Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice to give Spain their second victory, which also assured Japan of last-16 qualification after they beat Costa Rica 2-0.

Both Spain and Japan have six points and will play each other on Monday for top spot in the group while Zambia and Costa Rica — both eliminated and with no points — vie for third.

“Even though we scored five, we looked for a sixth. That's the ambition I like to see in the team,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

Spain were given a boost ahead of the game when Vilda named midfielder Alexia Putellas in the starting line-up and the twice Ballon d'Or winner, having fully recovered from injury, was actively involved in build-up play from the start.

Abelleira settled any opening nerves with the fastest goal of the tournament when she picked up the ball after an intricate passing move in the ninth minute and fired a shot from long range that rocketed into the top corner.

Four minutes later, Hermoso marked her 100th appearance for Spain with an easy header at the far post after Zambia failed to defend a cross from Putellas.

Vilda substituted Putellas, Ona Batlle and Salma Paralluelo at half time but Spain continued to dominate.

Zambia goalkeeper Eunice Sakala, in the team after Catherine Musonda was sent off in their opener, made several saves but was left stranded when Redondo was put through on goal as the forward rounded the 21-year-old keeper to make it 3-0.

Hermoso, playing in her third World Cup, then grabbed her second — and 50th for Spain — pouncing on a rebound off the post to fire home.

Redondo beat the offside trap late in the game to score Spain's fifth.

Zambia had their chances on the counterattack but failed to test Misa Rodriguez in Spain's goal with a number of wayward shots.

Two goals in two first-half minutes gave Japan a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Dunedin Stadium earlier on Wednesday.

The Nadeshiko reprised the effervescent passing game of their opening 5-0 win over Zambia.

