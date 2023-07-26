Five-star Spain cruise into World Cup last 16 with thumping win over Zambia

Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites when they became one of the first teams to seal qualification for the Women's World Cup knockouts with a 5-0 win over debutants Zambia in their Group C encounter on Wednesday.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand with a stunning long-range effort while Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice to give Spain their second victory, which also assured Japan of last-16 qualification after they beat Costa Rica 2-0.

Both Spain and Japan have six points and will play each other on Monday for top spot in the group while Zambia and Costa Rica — both eliminated and with no points — vie for third.

“Even though we scored five, we looked for a sixth. That's the ambition I like to see in the team,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

Spain were given a boost ahead of the game when Vilda named midfielder Alexia Putellas in the starting line-up and the twice Ballon d'Or winner, having fully recovered from injury, was actively involved in build-up play from the start.