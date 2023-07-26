Soccer

Growing belief Banyana can beat Argentina, says defender Mbane

26 July 2023 - 12:32 By SPORT STAFF
Banyana Banyana's Bambanani Mbane clears under the attention of Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist in their Women’s World Cup group G at Wellington Regional Stadium.
Image: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

Defender Bambanani Mbane is convinced Banyana Banyana have what it takes to get their first victory in a Fifa Women's World Cup in their huge group G clash against Argentina in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday — if they take their chances. 

Banyana, ranked 54th in the world, came close to pulling off an unexpected result against Sweden in their opening match in Wellington on Sunday. Mbane and her teammates allowed the third-ranked Swedes to score in the last minute of a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in which Banyana had taken an early lead in the second half via Hildah Magaia's goal.

“What's important is we take the chances we get,” said Mbane. “That's what is missing. Otherwise the team is playing well.” 

The Banyana defender, better known as “Juice”, was not surprised at the team's performance against Sweden, but believes it will come to nothing if they don't take the same zeal into the Argentina game (2am, early hours of Friday morning SA time).

Argentina, ranked 28th in the world, lost 1-0 in their opening match against 16th-ranked Italy, a result that means a draw in Friday's game won't help either of the two lower-ranked teams in group G.

“That performance helped us a lot,” said Mbane of how South Africa played against Sweden. “It gives us a lot of motivation that going to the Argentina game we can take all the positives things we did against Sweden.

“So if we can go with the mentality we had against Sweden, we can do well against Argentina.”

Mbane and her teammates watched Monday's game between Italy and Argentina where the Europeans' veteran striker Cristiana Girelli headed a winner three minutes from time.

“You can't underestimate any opponent because you never know how Argentina will perform or what strategy they'll use against us. But we must focus on our game and take forward the performance we had against Sweden.” 

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender insisted Banyana are capable of progressing to the second round given the experience she and some teammates gained in their maiden World Cup in France in 2019. 

“We want to progress to the last 16 and that will demand that we work hard as a team and use our chances. It's not going to be easy, but we want to go to the last 16.”

In Argentina, Banyana face a team as desperate as they are to get their first victory in a World Cup. Argentina are making their third appearance at the global showpiece and are yet to progress beyond the first round.

Argentina playmaker Estefania Banini a player Mbane and company will do well to keep an eye on as she gave the Italians plenty to worry about in Monday's game.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

