‘I was not surprised’: Chiefs coach Ntseki on negativity surrounding his appointment

“There will always be people with their own opinions in terms of how you do things, about your approach and the type of players you use. For the past 25 years I went through this and I was not surprised.

“The most important thing is I have a job to do and that job has to be done to the best of my ability. Also, if my way of having a player-centred approach has worked for me in the past, that is what will definitely work for me in the new position I am in.

“The same thing happened with Bafana Bafana, so there is nothing new.”

Ntseki speculated his appointment might have been met with scepticism because of South Africans' tendency to often not to back their own.

“Maybe it is me being a South African because as South Africans we have little love for ourselves. Hopefully, over time we will outgrow the negativity about ourselves and become a positive nation.”