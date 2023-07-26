Soccer

‘I was not surprised’: Chiefs coach Ntseki on negativity surrounding his appointment

26 July 2023 - 17:03
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki during the launch of the 2023-24 DStv Premiership season at Multichoice City in Randburg on Wednesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Molefi Ntseki says he was not surprised by the negativity that accompanied his appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach last month. 

Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane, who oversaw an eighth trophyless campaign in a row for the Soweto giants last season. 

Speaking to local media for the first time since his appointment during the launch of the 2023-24 DStv Premiership season at the MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg on Wednesday, Ntseki said he has faced Doubting Thomases throughout his coaching career. 

“It has happened to me since I started coaching 25 years ago as an amateur coach,” he said. 

“There will always be people with their own opinions in terms of how you do things, about your approach and the type of players you use. For the past 25 years I went through this and I was not surprised.

“The most important thing is I have a job to do and that job has to be done to the best of my ability. Also, if my way of having a player-centred approach has worked for me in the past, that is what will definitely work for me in the new position I am in. 

“The same thing happened with Bafana Bafana, so there is nothing new.” 

Ntseki speculated his appointment might have been met with scepticism because of South Africans' tendency to often not to back their own. 

“Maybe it is me being a South African because as South Africans we have little love for ourselves. Hopefully, over time we will outgrow the negativity about ourselves and become a positive nation.” 

Ntseki said he is satisfied Chiefs have had a strong preseason and the players will be ready for their season-opener against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 6. 

“The plan for preseason was done before the end of last season. It was our plan to do it in South Africa for our own tactical and technical reasons.

“That is why the first week we went to Mpumalanga because we were fully aware that coming from the highveld to the lowveld players would be physically well prepared. 

“In terms of the tactical preparations, plans are going very well and we are in our last week of our preparations and we are happy except for a few moments in terms of tactical maturity. 

“I know it takes time but we have able players who are talented and we believe that by the first game everybody will be ready to go.” 

Chiefs lost 1-0 against Tanzania's Yanga SC in Dar es Salaam in one of their two international preseason friendlies on Saturday. They meet Botswana's Township Rollers in a second match in Gaborone this Saturday.

