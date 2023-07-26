Soccer

Kaizer Motaung says Ntseki criticism unfair, pleads for patience from fans

26 July 2023 - 09:50
Kaizer Motaung says club supporters must give new coach Molefi Ntseki a chance.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung has appealed to the club's supporters to give new coach Molefi Ntseki a chance as he embarks on the daunting mission of reviving Amakhosi’s fortunes. 

Ntseki was appointed Chiefs' head coach last month to take over from Arthur Zwane, who oversaw an eighth trophyless campaign in a row for the Soweto giants last season. Zwane has been demoted to assistant coach with Dillon Sheppard. 

Motaung said the new head coach must not be put under unnecessary pressure. 

“The coach needs to be given a chance to do his job,” Motaung said during an event where Chiefs unveiled their new Kappa home and away jersey on Tuesday in Sandton. 

The appointment of Chiefs' former head of technical and development Ntseki as first team coach was largely met with disapproval from Amakhosi fans. Motaung said it is unfair to judge the former Bafana Bafana coach before he starts the season. 

“As you are aware, when the announcement of Ntseki’s redeployment to the first team was made, there were a lot of mixed feelings from a lot of people. It is easy to criticise, but you can only criticise something that has gone through the test. 

“History will show all the coaches we brought to the club from abroad, none of them won anything where they came from. There may be the question of timing, but all in all, most of the coaches only became successful because of the set-up we have at Chiefs.

“We hope Ntseki can be given that opportunity to do his job. We will see after some time whether we can criticise or anything like that. It is unfortunate that because of social media today, people are at liberty to say anything, anyhow and anywhere. 

“Criticism that has been levelled against Ntseki has been unfair because he hasn’t started doing anything at the club.” 

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr shared the sentiment that supporters should rally behind the new coach and the club. 

“The call stays the same — we ask our supporters to get behind the team at stadiums and give the whole institution support, love and energy. We are excited that the season is starting because we have assembled a fairly strong group,” he said. 

“We are looking forward to having the coach bring the best out of the players. When football begins in August the priority will be on the field and we ask our supporters to come out and support.”

Chiefs have signed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, Pule Mmodi and Ranga Chivaviro, and Motaung snr said there is a weight of expectation on the club for the 2023-2024 season. 

“Everything we do we want to bring success and there will always be expectations. Expectations are for us to be successful on the pitch, but to be successful on the pitch there are a lot of things you have to do off the pitch to support the team. 

“Hence we always make sure we bring new innovations and also, when we partner, we partner with the right people.” 

TimesLIVE

