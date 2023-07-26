Soccer

WATCH | Banyana in disbelief greeted by inspiring training ground poster

26 July 2023 - 14:03 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana train at their Porirua Park training ground in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday, ahead of their crucial World Cup clash against Argentina in Dunedin on Friday.
Image: Safa.net/Twitter

Banyana Banyana were left in disbelief when they walked into their changeroom at their Wellington, New Zealand training base on Wednesday to find the walls bedecked in huge wallpaper posters of the team.

The 54th-ranked South Africans narrowly lost against third-ranked Sweden in their 2023 Women's World Cup group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. They meet 28th-ranked Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am, early hours of the morning SA time).

A video posted by Banyana’s media staff on social media shows their emotional reactions after being greeted with the decoration when they arriving for training on Wednesday.

The team’s media officer Snethemba Mbatha told TimesLIVE from Wellington the idea for the poster — and another that is on display in their team hotel — was formulated by Banyana team manager Lauren Duncan.

“It was just to make them feel special and at home, especially after their brave performance in the Sweden game,” Mbatha said.

She said Duncan co-operated with Banyana’s team liaison officer from the World Cup organising committee to have the huge posters printed, and with the venue manager at their Porirua Park training base to have them put up in the changeroom.

Banyana have trained at Porirua Park since their arrival in New Zealand. They travel to Dunedin on Thursday, and will train at the match venue, the 30,000-seat Forsyth Barr Stadium, ahead of what seems a must-win clash against Argentina.

