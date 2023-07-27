Champions the US held by Netherlands in World Cup thriller

A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan allowed the US to battle back for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Women's World Cup group E match on Thursday.

The fiercely-fought rematch of the 2019 final lived up to its billing as the Dutch enjoyed the ascendancy in the first half before hanging on when the Americans found their groove in the second.

The Dutch struck first through a fine shot from midfielder Jill Roord in the 17th minute and the US went in at half time trailing in a World Cup match for the first time since 2011.

Horan answered for the four-time champions from a Rose Lavelle corner in 62nd minute, making a great run to the near post to power an unstoppable header past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

The Americans had not drawn a World Cup match since 2015 and will rue a slow start to the game and an inability to take their chances at the end.