Soccer

Nigeria stun Australia at Women's World Cup

27 July 2023 - 16:04 By Ian Ransom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Asisat Oshoala (second fromn left) celebrates with teammates after scoring Nigeria's third goal in their Women's World Cup group B win against Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27 2023.
Asisat Oshoala (second fromn left) celebrates with teammates after scoring Nigeria's third goal in their Women's World Cup group B win against Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27 2023.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of the finest wins in their history at the global showpiece.

The victory in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of group B, level with Canada on four points but ahead on goals scored. The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match.

The Matildas must beat Olympic champions Canada in the last group match to be assured of making the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats.

Lacking talismanic striker Sam Kerr and attacking midfielder Mary Fowler due to injury, Australia's makeshift forward line peppered the Nigeria goal but saw a slew of chances fly wide and over the bar in both halves.

“We had so many chances, it was just one of those nights where we couldn't get the ball in the back of the net,” Van Egmond said.

“The last 10 minutes showed what we're about as a team with the never-say-die attitude and we'll be looking to take that into the next game as it's a must-win.”

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson brought midfielder Van Egmond into his starting 11, while Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum brought strike threat Oshoala off the bench in the second half.

Both players made a difference but Oshoala's was decisive as she exploited a communication breakdown between Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to score Nigeria's third.

WATCH | Banyana in disbelief greeted by inspiring training ground poster

Banyana Banyana were left in disbelief when they walked into their changeroom at their Wellington, New Zealand training base on Wednesday to find the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia made the early running, with a poor goal kick allowing Katrina Gorry to volley to Caitlin Foord who crossed neatly for Van Egmond to slide in a low shot in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

Australia's joy was fleeting, though, with Rasheedat Ajibade making the most of a lapse in defence to unleash a furious shot.

The deflection landed at the feet of Kanu who scored from close-range seconds before the interval.

Gorry almost broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart, smashing a loose ball inches over the bar.

But it was Ajibade who made the difference again as she headed the ball towards the far post after a corner, allowing Ohale to force the ball over the line in the 65th minute.

Under pressure, Australia's defence broke down and Oshoala wrapped up the victory as she threaded a volley into the net from a tight angle to leave the home fans in stunned silence.

Reuters

READ MORE

Growing belief Banyana can beat Argentina, says defender Mbane

Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane is convinced the South Africans are likely to get their first victory in a Fifa Women's World Cup — against ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Banyana can warm fatigued SA hearts this cold winter with World Cup glory

If South Africa’s brave performance against Sweden can be replicated, our national team have an excellent chance of progressing
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Banyana's growth since 2019 gives them confidence of beating Argentina: Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes the experience her team gained in the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France is now helping them in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

MARC STRYDOM | Banyana showed they can do it, but it’s tough on those World Cup streets

Banyana showed against Sweden they can compete at this level on a far more equal footing than four years ago
Sport
2 days ago

Champions the US held by Netherlands in World Cup thriller

A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan allowed the US to battle back for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Women's World ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Five-star Spain cruise into World Cup last 16 with thumping win over Zambia

Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites when they became one of the first teams to seal qualification for the Women's World ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. We are ready: sport minister Zizi Kodwa says all systems go for Netball World ... Sport
  2. EXPLAINER | The Netball World Cup: all you need to know Sport
  3. Netball Proteas will choke back tears during anthems at CTICC: Chauke Sport
  4. Nigeria stun Australia at Women's World Cup Soccer
  5. WATCH | Orlando Pirates launch jersey at slick event in Sandton Soccer

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site