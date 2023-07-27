The match against Sweden was the first at a World Cup for Salgado, who was ruled out by injury of representing the country in France four years ago, when Banyana lost all three group games.
“Just crazy,” Johannesburg-born Salgado said of running on against Sweden on the soccer world's biggest stage.
“Just waiting to go on was insane. I couldn't believe it was happening, but I'm just happy to be here. I'm really honoured and I thank God and my family for the support, and the South Africans who believe in me.
“When you're on the bench, you're not just chilling. The coach always tells us we need to be ready, always on your toes, watch the game and see what you can do better. See what you have to do to make a difference.
“I felt that when I went on, I made the difference I could make. I gave my best performance.”
Nigeria showed Banyana the way when they beat co-hosts Australia 3-2 in Sydney on Thursday. The Super Falcons may become the first African team to confirm their place in the second round if they draw or beat the Republic of Ireland in their final group match on Monday.
Zambia are already out of the tournament after losing 5-0 to Spain and Japan. Morocco, the fourth African side in the tournament, lost 6-0 in their opening match against Germany.
We want goals: Banyana's Salgado on do-or-die clash against Argentina
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Scoring goals is what Banyana Banyana need to do if they want to beat Argentina in their second Fifa Women's World Cup group G game against Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am, SA time), says Gabriela Salgado.
The striker came on as a substitute in South Africa's heartbreaking, last-gasp opening 2-1 defeat against third-ranked Sweden in Wellington on Sunday.
There is a mantra in football: if you don't concede, you cannot lose, first and foremost. That's certainly the case, and the starting point for most coaches. When you need to win though, scoring becomes a priority.
It seems Banyana will have to beat 28th-ranked Argentina — arguably the South Africans' most winnable group game at the World Cup — to stand a realistic chance of reaching the last 16. Do that, and a draw might be enough against 16th-ranked Italy in their final match in Wellington on August 2. It might still not be enough, but at least South Africa will be in the game after the Argentina match.
“Unfortunately the match against Sweden didn't go as planned,” 25-year-old Salgado said of the defeat. Banyana almost earned a draw, but were denied by Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute header.
“It's not the result we wanted, but we move forward. The girls played really well — we went out there and did our best.”
Salgado said Banyana need a new approach against the Argentinians, who are also looking to clinch a first victory in a World Cup tournament after failing to do so in 2007 and 2019. They are also desperate for three points to keep them in the group G hunt.
“We know it's a crucial game. We need to win. It's a very important game to get us back and our confidence high.
“All the players are confident. We believe in each other and that we can do it, given the performance against Sweden.
“We really want to go out there and score some goals.”
Salgado said Banyana need to be efficient in the final third. “We need to make sure we put away our chances and that we don't make mistakes at the back. We've really emphasised our defending strategies.”
WATCH | Banyana in disbelief greeted by inspiring training ground poster
