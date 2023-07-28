Orlando Pirates ready to compete across five competitions: Timm

Orlando Pirates are ready to compete across five competitions in 2023-24, says midfielder Miguel Timm.
Bucs, last season's DStv Premiership runners-up, return to the Caf Champions League this season, where they will look to make an impact.
They will be out to add more trophies too, having won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in Spanish coach Jose Riveiro's first season in charge in 2022-23.
With the Carling Knockout Cup added in the coming campaign, there are three opportunities for domestic cup success and Pirates will want to challenge six-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns more closely after their huge 16-point gap last season.
“More than capable,” Timm said of Pirates and their expectations in the new season. “I think we have enough depth. And not just enough depth, there's enough quality to compete on all fronts.
“We know injuries come along during the season, so I think when changes are needed, as long as continuity is there in terms of the quality of the game and the style we play, we shouldn't have any issues.”
Pirates' preseason included a camp in Spain. Timm said the players appreciated the opportunity to play three friendly games there against Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) and Las Palmas (Spain).
“It was very productive. We learnt a lot as individuals and as a group. I can confidently say we're on a level of top teams around the world.
“I think we tend to downplay that a lot in our country. We tend to undermine ourselves just because people are based in Europe and we're here. We proved as a group that's not the case. That gives us confidence going forward.”
Timm is confident Pirates can mount a stronger challenge for the league against six-time successive champions Sundowns in the coming season.
WATCH | Orlando Pirates launch jersey at slick event in Sandton
“We need to continue to believe as we did last season, even though things didn't go our way. We need to be more consistent, especially in the first phases and first part of the season,” he said.
“I think that's where we lost it. I think if we can correct that it's clear if you look at the second part of our season. We were on a good run and that's because of the understanding and that everyone was in sync with what we were doing.
“I think if we can continue the way we ended last season, we should have a much better chance.”
Pirates kick off 2023-24 with their Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.
