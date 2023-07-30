Colombia stun Germany as Norway progress and hosts New Zealand exit

Manuela Vanegas headed a stoppage-time winner to give Colombia a 2-1 upset victory over Germany just when the twice world champions thought they had saved a point in a thrilling Women's World Cup clash on Sunday.

The defender powered the ball home from a corner eight minutes after German striker Alexandra Popp had converted a penalty to cancel out a stunning strike from Colombian teenager Linda Caicedo at Sydney Football Stadium.

Caicedo, who gave her team a fright by collapsing in training on Thursday, had delighted the massed ranks of her compatriots in the 40,499 crowd with a goal of the highest quality in the 52nd minute.

“Obviously, you need to be happy and euphoric because this is a great win for the whole country and we've been feeling this,” said Colombia assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia.

“But look, the game and the tournament still continues so we'll go step by step. We have a very mature team and they know what they want.”

The 27th-ranked Colombians now need only to avoid a heavy defeat to Morocco in their final group H match to reach the last 16, while Germany are still likely to progress if they beat South Korea in their last fixture.