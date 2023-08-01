Soccer

Van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold named deputy

01 August 2023 - 11:21 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Virgil van Dijk is pictured with the Liverpool captain's at Anfield.
Image: Liverpool FC/Twitter

Liverpool have appointed Virgil van Dijk as the club's new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain's role, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old Van Dijk, who also captains the Netherlands national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last week, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk has made 222 appearances for the Merseyside giants since moving from Championship side Southampton in 2018.

“It's a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my children, my family. It's been a special feeling and I can't really describe it at this point. But it's something that I'm really, really proud of,” Van Dijk said in a statement.

“I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

After narrowly missing out on an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021-22 season, winning two domestic cups, Liverpool will not feature in the Uefa Champions League for the first time under Juergen Klopp since the German manager's first full season in 2016-17.

“We also have to be a bit patient but we want to be there and we want to show what we're capable of because we have a fantastic group of players, staff, fans, stadium,” Van Dijk added.

“It's all about doing it together with the consistency and hopefully we can show it.”

Alexander-Arnold, 24, joined Liverpool's academy in 2004 and captained the club across the youth level. He takes over the deputy role from veteran James Milner, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in this transfer window.

Reuters

