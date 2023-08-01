Van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold named deputy

Liverpool have appointed Virgil van Dijk as the club's new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain's role, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old Van Dijk, who also captains the Netherlands national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last week, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk has made 222 appearances for the Merseyside giants since moving from Championship side Southampton in 2018.

“It's a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my children, my family. It's been a special feeling and I can't really describe it at this point. But it's something that I'm really, really proud of,” Van Dijk said in a statement.