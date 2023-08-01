When it’s Benni nobody talks: Chippa coach Mammila upset at criticisms

Football administrator-turned-Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is irritated at the constant questions about his lack of coaching qualifications and experience and believes they are personal attacks on him because of his unorthodox style.

Mammila went as far as to say Benni McCarthy — Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer and a Uefa Champions League-winner with FC Porto — did not receive the same treatment when he was hired at Cape Town City and AmaZulu with little experience. McCarthy, one of South Africa's highest qualified coaches, with a Uefa Pro Licence, is now Manchester United's first team forwards coach.

Mammila, who was introduced to South African football as a CEO of Baroka FC about a decade ago, will start the new DStv Premiership campaign this weekend in his second stint as Chippa head coach.

He returns to the Chili Boys, the club that gave him his big break as a head coach after sacking Daine Klate in October last year, having at one stage vowed never to coach at top-flight level again.

Speaking during the 2023-24 DStv Premiership season launch, Mammila said he was perplexed at so many questions about his credentials, and claimed other coaches in a similar position did not receive the same treatment.