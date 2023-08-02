The players from the World Cup's winning team pocket $270,000 (R5m) each.
‘It means I can help my family’: Banyana in the money at World Cup
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Banyana Banyana's players are guaranteed a windfall of just more than R1m each from Fifa's appearance money for their gallant effort reaching the Women’s World Cup last 16.
Banyana made history becoming the first South African senior national team to progress past a World Cup group stage on Wednesday. In a brave performance, South Africa showed an undying spirit to beat Italy 3-2 through Thembi Kgatlana's last-gasp goal in their final group G outing at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.
An own goal by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi and goals from Hildah Magaia and Kgatlana saw the South Africans outscore the brace by Arianna Caruso and finish second, setting up a meeting with the Netherlands in the second round at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday (4am South African time).
Should Banyana bow out of the tournament on Sunday, Fifa will pay each player in the 23-woman squad $60,000 (R1.1m).
Had their World Cup journey ended in the group stage, they would have taken home half that, $30,000 (R555,000). If South Africa proceed to the quarterfinals, the payment will increase to $90,000 (R1.67m).
The players from the World Cup's winning team pocket $270,000 (R5m) each.
Additionally, the players will receive R230,000 each from funds donated to the team by the Motsepe Foundation to resolve an impasse in a bonus and treatment dispute with the South African Football Association before the team's departure for Australasia.
This is a huge incentive for the South African players, especially those playing in South Africa, as the sport is yet to turn fully professional despite the establishment of the national Hollywoodbets Super League.
Banyana attacking star Magaia, nicknamed “Breadwinner” for her ability to produce crucial goals for the national team and the player of the match on Wednesday, said the payment will help her provide for her family.
“It means I’ll be able to help my family, I’ll be able to do everything for my mother,” Magaia said.
“Because I’m the one taking care of her. I’m the breadwinner.”
Banyana, ranked 54th, lost 2-1 after conceding a last-minute winner against third-ranked Sweden in their 2023 World Cup opener, then blew a 2-0 lead drawing 2-2 against 28th-ranked Argentina.
Sweden progressed as group G winners with nine points and meet the US in the last 16 on Sunday. Banyana were second on four points, 16th-ranked Italy had three points and Argentina one.
South Africa can savour a huge improvement in their second World Cup from their first finals in France four years ago, where they lost all three games.
