Sadio Mané joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mané has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Mané has signed a four-year contract, Al-Nassr added on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Saudis paid €40m for the 31-year-old who had two years left on his Bayern contract.

Mané moved to Bayern last year with high hopes after netting 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool where he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.