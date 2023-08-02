Soccer

Sadio Mané joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

02 August 2023 - 07:56 By Rohith Nair
Sadio Mané in the kit of his new team, Saudi club Al-Nassr.
Image: Al-Nassr FC/Twitter

Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mané has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Mané has signed a four-year contract, Al-Nassr added on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Saudis paid €40m for the 31-year-old who had two years left on his Bayern contract.

Mané moved to Bayern last year with high hopes after netting 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool where he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

He was a key figure in the Merseyside club's attack but failed to make the same impression at Bayern, where he fell out with teammate Leroy Sane and hit the German winger — an offence for which he was fined and suspended.

The twice African Footballer of the Year averaged more than 20 goals a season in his last five campaigns with Liverpool but scored only 12 for Bayern.

“We want to thank Sadio Mané for the past season,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told the club website.

“It certainly hasn't been an easy year for him, suffering an injury just before the World Cup and missing out on participation with Senegal, whom he had earlier led to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph and World Cup qualification.

“Due to the long downtime, he wasn't able to contribute as much to FC Bayern as we and he himself had hoped. That's why we decided together that he should start a new chapter in his career and make a fresh start at another club.”

Mané joins an Al Nassr outfit who have strengthened their squad since the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last term.

The Saudis, who were runners-up last season, have signed midfielders Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Seko Fofana from Lens while left-back Alex Telles has also joined from Manchester United.

Al-Nassr were banned from registering new players earlier this month due to outstanding debts, with Fifa saying they had to pay €460,000 related to the transfer of Nigerian Ahmed Musa from Leicester City.

Reuters

