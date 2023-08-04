They were able to reach the knockout stage because of their potent attack that scored six goals. Magaia and Kgatlana each contributed two to that tally. The pair were also on the score sheet in the 2-0 win over Algeria which secured qualification to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The team went on to win that tournament, with Magaia scoring the winning goal.
“The coach and some players say to me they need bread, they are hungry. So the breadwinner needs to provide the bread,” Magaia said of her exploits when it matters.
“Without the breadwinner, there is no bread. I went inside the field knowing it’s not going to be easy, but if we stick together as a team I believed we would come victorious and that’s what we did.
“We went there guns blazing, like we said before. We left everything on the field and it is thanks to the support we get from back home, from the coach and everyone on the bench.
“The spirit we have as a team is amazing.”
Magaia and Kgatlana: The Banyana pair feeding the nation
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
If Hildah Magaia is the breadwinner, then Thembi Kgatlana brings the bacon, and together they ensure Banyana Banyana feasts.
The country will look to the pair to produce the goods that will make Banyana devour Dutch treats for breakfast on Sunday.
Magaia and Kgatlana’s combination helped Banyana beat Italy 3-2 to secure a round of 16 clash with Netherlands in Sydney at 4am (South African time).
“We will go there with the same spirit [we had in the win over Italy], fight as a team and we will see what the results will be,” said Magaia.
Her broad shoulders have carried Banyana in trying moments. She scored the team’s first goal at the World Cup before she was substituted because of an injury. Without the “breadwinner”, Banyana lost 2-1 to Sweden.
When the team needed a win to secure passage to the knockout stage, Magaia not only scored but also came up with an assist in a moment of magic that was finished by Kgatlana against Italy. The goal saw Kgatlana correct a mistake she committed at training.
“[Hilda] had the ball, she passed it to me but I missed it by a second,” Kgatlana said.
“But today I was like it is the same, so you have to be there a little bit quicker and I was trying to beat the offside line. It’s a lot. And there’s pressure, but I was like keep calm. Hildah was already ahead so there was no way I was going to be offside. When she played the ball, I was like this is the one we have been working on. I am very proud of the girls, and the character we showed. It was difficult.”
Kgatlana and Magaia’s combination will be key if Banyana are to upset Netherlands. The South Africans have struggled in defence. The Dutch aerial strength will cause a lot of headaches for a team that is shaky in set pieces. In three matches, Banyana have conceded six goals.
They were able to reach the knockout stage because of their potent attack that scored six goals. Magaia and Kgatlana each contributed two to that tally. The pair were also on the score sheet in the 2-0 win over Algeria which secured qualification to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The team went on to win that tournament, with Magaia scoring the winning goal.
“The coach and some players say to me they need bread, they are hungry. So the breadwinner needs to provide the bread,” Magaia said of her exploits when it matters.
“Without the breadwinner, there is no bread. I went inside the field knowing it’s not going to be easy, but if we stick together as a team I believed we would come victorious and that’s what we did.
“We went there guns blazing, like we said before. We left everything on the field and it is thanks to the support we get from back home, from the coach and everyone on the bench.
“The spirit we have as a team is amazing.”
MORE:
Fifa investigating misconduct complaint involving Zambia at Women's World Cup
Better equipped, more knowledgeable Riveiro ready to lead Pirates to glory
PODCAST | DStv Premiership coaches speak their minds ahead of the 2023-24 season kick-off
Ingle Singh, founding member of Chiefs and Sundowns, dies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos