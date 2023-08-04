The Brazilians’ quality was evident early on in the game when they forced Sekhukhune into an error that led to the opening goal. Veteran player Edwin Gymah inexplicably blocked the ball with his right arm inside the box as Sundowns piled on the pressure on 12 minutes.
From the resultant penalty, Shalulile made no mistake as he sent Badre Sangare diving to catch thin air with the ball going the other way to put Sundowns 1-0 up.
The early goal sent the vociferous Brazilians fans into a drumbeating, singing and dancing frenzy as they no doubt anticipated their team to mark the beginning of what they believe would be yet another championship-winning season with a resounding victory.
Those hopes were further raised just after the quarter-hour mark when Sekhukhune got reduced to ten men via the red carding of Vusimusi Mncube for a dangerous two-footed, high tackle on Teboho Mokoena.
But the team that have won the league championship in the last six seasons were not able to immediately make their numerical advantage count where it mattered, in the score column. Sure they dominated play and made numerous forays into the Sekhukhune danger zone, but they lacked the requisite finishing precision to send Badre scooping the ball from inside the net.
The Ivorian goalkeeper was actually responsible for the scoreline being 1-0 at the break as he pulled off a fantastic save just before the halftime whistle to deny Shalulile completing a brace with a fantastic shot from the edge of the box.
There was very little he could do though to stop the debutant duo of Maseko and Rebeiro Costa from announcing their arrival at the Chloorkop club in style.
New signings shine as Sundowns kick off Premiership title defence on good note
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
As if Mamelodi Sundowns' squad was not super strong already, the Brazilians’ new signings showed on Friday night that they have come to add more quality to the DStv Premiership defending champions when they combined for the defending champions 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Thapelo Maseko, brought on after halftime for Aubrey Modiba, provided the assist for Lucas Rebeiro Costa to score the second goal just before the hour mark after Peter Shalulile had given Rulani Mokwena’s team the lead early in the match.
A swift counter attack saw Marcelo Allende threading a fantastic through pass for Maseko who held off a Daniel Cardoso challenge and teed-up for the Brazilian who slotted home after the home side’s goalkeeper Badre Sangarea had been taken out of the equation.
Another new signing, Jamie Webber of Sekhukhune, also found the net via a well struck low free kick a few minutes later to give Ba Bina Noko some hope that they could get something out of the match But that never happened, not even in the last five minutes when a retaliatory tackle on Webber led to Rivaldo Coetzee being sent off.
The Brazilians’ quality was evident early on in the game when they forced Sekhukhune into an error that led to the opening goal. Veteran player Edwin Gymah inexplicably blocked the ball with his right arm inside the box as Sundowns piled on the pressure on 12 minutes.
From the resultant penalty, Shalulile made no mistake as he sent Badre Sangare diving to catch thin air with the ball going the other way to put Sundowns 1-0 up.
The early goal sent the vociferous Brazilians fans into a drumbeating, singing and dancing frenzy as they no doubt anticipated their team to mark the beginning of what they believe would be yet another championship-winning season with a resounding victory.
Those hopes were further raised just after the quarter-hour mark when Sekhukhune got reduced to ten men via the red carding of Vusimusi Mncube for a dangerous two-footed, high tackle on Teboho Mokoena.
But the team that have won the league championship in the last six seasons were not able to immediately make their numerical advantage count where it mattered, in the score column. Sure they dominated play and made numerous forays into the Sekhukhune danger zone, but they lacked the requisite finishing precision to send Badre scooping the ball from inside the net.
The Ivorian goalkeeper was actually responsible for the scoreline being 1-0 at the break as he pulled off a fantastic save just before the halftime whistle to deny Shalulile completing a brace with a fantastic shot from the edge of the box.
There was very little he could do though to stop the debutant duo of Maseko and Rebeiro Costa from announcing their arrival at the Chloorkop club in style.
MORE:
Fifa investigating misconduct complaint involving Zambia at Women's World Cup
PODCAST | DStv Premiership coaches speak their minds ahead of the 2023-24 season kick-off
Better equipped, more knowledgeable Riveiro ready to lead Pirates to glory
Ingle Singh, founding member of Chiefs and Sundowns, dies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos