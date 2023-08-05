Antonio van Wyk's strike help Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates

Toothless Orlando Pirates got their DStv Premiership season off to a disappointing note as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to resilient Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town.

Antonio van Wyk’s first half goal was enough for the hosts to register a big victory against the Premier Soccer League giants who are touted as one of the title contenders.

Pirates needed to make a strong start and set the tone for the season where they are expected to push and possibly end Mamelodi Sundowns’ strangle hold on the league.

This after they showed glimpse of that they have what it takes to challenge Sundowns in the previous campaign.

Pirates didn’t only finish the season as runners up, but they also won two cup competitions, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

The Jose Riveiro-coached side made interesting signings ahead of the new season, but it was only Patrick Maswanganyi getting the nod to start from the new players as Katlego Otladisa played off the bench.

Maswanganyi was the star of the preseason matches, scoring three goals but he wasn’t not able to do so in his first official match for the Buccaneers.