Antonio van Wyk's strike help Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates
Toothless Orlando Pirates got their DStv Premiership season off to a disappointing note as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to resilient Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town.
Antonio van Wyk’s first half goal was enough for the hosts to register a big victory against the Premier Soccer League giants who are touted as one of the title contenders.
Pirates needed to make a strong start and set the tone for the season where they are expected to push and possibly end Mamelodi Sundowns’ strangle hold on the league.
This after they showed glimpse of that they have what it takes to challenge Sundowns in the previous campaign.
Pirates didn’t only finish the season as runners up, but they also won two cup competitions, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
The Jose Riveiro-coached side made interesting signings ahead of the new season, but it was only Patrick Maswanganyi getting the nod to start from the new players as Katlego Otladisa played off the bench.
Maswanganyi was the star of the preseason matches, scoring three goals but he wasn’t not able to do so in his first official match for the Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers made a strong start to the match, dominating while Stellies played deep and relied mostly on counter attacks.
Despite creating a numerous goalscoring opportunities in the opening half, Pirates failed to break down the solid defence of Stellies.
That forced the Soweto giants' players to try finding the back of the net with long range efforts but none of those troubled Stellenbosch keeper Sage Stephens.
The only time Pirates came close to breaking the deadlock was when Monnapule Saleng hit the crossbar from inside the box on 29 minutes.
Pirates were punished when Van Wyk opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes before half time.
Van Wyk’s goal came because of a careless Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo losing the ball in the middle of the park.
The ball was found by Fawaaz Basadien who found the unmarked young forward who only had goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to beat and Van Wyk made no mistake.
Ndlondlo, who was the Bucs’ playmaker on the night, played too many balls backwards and sometimes had too many unnecessary touches of the ball.
Zakhele Lepasa and Fortune Makaringe are some of the players that could have equalised for Pirates in the second half, but they failed to put their chances to good use.
Coach Riveiro’s changes that included Evidence Makgopa, Makhehlene Makhaula, Otladisa Relebohile Mofokeng (formerly Ratomo) were ineffective.
Pirates will play Royal AM on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).