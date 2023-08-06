Arsenal win shoot-out to deny Man City in Community Shield

Arsenal beat Manchester City 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to win the Community Shield on Sunday and strike the first blow in this season's rivalry between the two clubs.

While City had the bulk of the possession in the first half at Wembley, Arsenal had the better chances, with big close-season signing Kai Havertz twice spurning opportunities to bag a debut goal as he had two efforts saved by Stefan Ortega.

Pep Guardiola's side showed more intent in the second half, with John Stones having a header saved, but it was substitute Cole Palmer who broke the deadlock with a curling effort from the edge of the box which left Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale beaten.