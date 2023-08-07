Kerr returns off the bench as Australia down Danes to reach quarterfinals

Co-hosts Australia welcomed captain Sam Kerr to the fray for the first time in the tournament as they beat Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Monday.

Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso scored the goals either side of half time before Kerr, who has been absent with a calf injury, came on as a 78th-minute substitute to a huge roar from the crowd of 75,784.

Denmark dominated the early exchanges with Pernille Harder looking particularly dangerous but faded as the game went on with their first World Cup campaign since 2007 destined to end in the last 16.

Australia, who have reached the last eight at three previous World Cups but never gone further, move on to meet either France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday with a place in the semifinals on the line.

The Danes looked far the better side in the first 20 minutes with their press disrupting Australia's attempts to build fluency and Harder roaming up-front probing for gaps in the home defence.