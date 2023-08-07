Soccer

Kerr returns off the bench as Australia down Danes to reach quarterfinals

07 August 2023 - 15:12 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Scorer Caitlin Foord of Australia celebrates her team’s 2-0 Women's World Cup last 16 victory over Denmark and advance to the quarterfinals at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 7 2023.
Scorer Caitlin Foord of Australia celebrates her team’s 2-0 Women's World Cup last 16 victory over Denmark and advance to the quarterfinals at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 7 2023.
Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Co-hosts Australia welcomed captain Sam Kerr to the fray for the first time in the tournament as they beat Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Monday.

Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso scored the goals either side of half time before Kerr, who has been absent with a calf injury, came on as a 78th-minute substitute to a huge roar from the crowd of 75,784.

Denmark dominated the early exchanges with Pernille Harder looking particularly dangerous but faded as the game went on with their first World Cup campaign since 2007 destined to end in the last 16.

Australia, who have reached the last eight at three previous World Cups but never gone further, move on to meet either France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday with a place in the semifinals on the line.

The Danes looked far the better side in the first 20 minutes with their press disrupting Australia's attempts to build fluency and Harder roaming up-front probing for gaps in the home defence.

The Matildas' forwards were being crowded out when they did make inroads into the Danish half and it was when their midfielders pushed forward from deeper positions that they looked most dangerous.

Fowler took the ball in such a position in the 29th minute and produced a stunning pass that carved through the Danish defence and found Foord streaking down the left channel.

Foord's touch took the ball to the edge of the six-yard box, where she slid it between the legs of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen for her first goal of the tournament.

The pace of Foord down the left wing continued to cause problems for Denmark after the break and Emily van Egmond nearly turned her drilled pass across goal into the net in the 65th minute.

A huge roar went up four minutes later when Kerr was shown on the big screen putting on a match shirt but Australia had doubled their lead before she came on.

A Fowler pass into the box found Van Egmond with her back to goal and the midfielder controlled the ball well before sliding it out to Raso, who lashed it into the net from an angle.

Kerr's first touch was a wild cross-field pass to no-one but she was soon bursting into the box with the ball at her feet to fire a shot over the bar. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Nigeria go down to England in World Cup last 16 shoot-out

England dumped Nigeria out of the Women's World Cup in a last 16 penalty shootout on Monday with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick, ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen

South Africa needs a professional women’s football league, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said after her team bowed out of the 2023 Women’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘The whole of South Africa should be proud of this team’: Banyana coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana paid for not taking their chances but did not play like underdogs, giving the Netherlands a tougher run than the 2-0 scoreline ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sweden send defending champs US packing from World Cup

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SWE-USA/REPORT (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV):UPDATE 3-Soccer-Sweden knock United States out of World Cup on penalties
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by clinical Dutch

Banyana Banyana had plenty of fight and displayed the quality of African champions, but ultimately the Netherlands were just too precise and powerful ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | In sports, warrior women are killing it and showing SA the way

SA women sports stars no longer take a back seat to their male counterparts and it shouldn’t just be reserved for sport
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Ramaphosa takes on Banyana Banyana’s 'equal pay' fight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for “equal pay for equal work" in football and other sports.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Orlando Pirates have 16 players not available: Jose Riveiro Soccer
  2. Nienaber has big calls to make on Boks’ World Cup forwards, say Smit and ... Rugby
  3. ‘My boss is different’: Mammila blames media for Chippa’s turnover of coaches Soccer
  4. ‘The future looks bright,’ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki says of club’s signings Soccer
  5. Kerr returns off the bench as Australia down Danes to reach quarterfinals Soccer

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched