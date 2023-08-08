“Many things were positive. Trying is not easy when you are the one who has to take the initiative every single minute, where it seems you have the game under control but it’s not, [and] the game is what the opponent wants.
“And every bad pass is going to be a transition. We managed the transitions quite well. I don’t remember a single save from Sipho Chaine [in Bucs’ goal], and I do remember a few from [Stellies keeper Sage] Stephens.
“So it was one of those days. But we move on.”
Riveiro was asked if, given a gruelling programme where Pirates begin their Caf Champions League campaign on August 19 in Comoros against Djabal Club, starting the season with a defeat was a setback.
“We have to [put it behind us]. The last time we lost was against Kaizer Chiefs in February and after that we put together a fantastic record.
“If we have to lose one game I would like to do it like we did [against Stellenbosch], fighting until the end, creating chances, pushing our opponents to the limit.
“Psychologically I think we are ready. We have 36 players in the squad to mitigate that we have to play eight games in August, with long trips and long waits in the airport and the things we’re going to find playing on the continent.
“We had time in the preseason preparing for these scenarios. But it’s not going to be a big problem for us losing this game, trust me. We are lucky we play on Tuesday again at home and we can show it was just an accident.”
‘I hope everybody is going to defend in a low block against Pirates’: Riveiro
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images
Jose Riveiro hopes many teams play a low block against Orlando Pirates because most of the time his team “will beat them”, the coach said.
Bucs lost their opening 2023-24 DStv Premiership game 1-0 on a Danie Craven Stadium pitch the coach was not overly happy with against a defensive Stellenbosch FC on Saturday night.
Pirates coach Riveiro said they will prove that result was “just an accident” when they meet Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
The coach was asked about Pirates battling to break down Stellies’ low block.
“I hope everybody is going to come and defend in a low block against Pirates because most of the time we’re going to beat them,” the Spaniard said.
“If it happens one more time, two more times [we’ll beat teams], and I don’t want to sound arrogant. Stellenbosch, with their level of commitment, it was difficult to beat them.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro's post match press conference following his side's 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in their first match of the 2023-24 DSTV Premiership season.
“But, and it’s not an excuse, this is football and we don’t play basketball and sometimes the field is like this and you have to find a way to do it, but it helped the team defending a lead a lot.
“Stellenbosch have fantastic players, they are good on transition and a good team and to play here is not easy.”
Riveiro said there were positives to take from Bucs’ opener.
“I didn’t like the last minutes of the game. It was a bit chaotic and we were in a hurry and not doing the things we were supposed to at the time when Stellenbosch were defending really deep.
“But if I take [out] those 15 minutes, I think everything else was very positive. Obviously there were mistakes but we didn’t care so much about that.
“Many things were positive. Trying is not easy when you are the one who has to take the initiative every single minute, where it seems you have the game under control but it’s not, [and] the game is what the opponent wants.
“And every bad pass is going to be a transition. We managed the transitions quite well. I don’t remember a single save from Sipho Chaine [in Bucs’ goal], and I do remember a few from [Stellies keeper Sage] Stephens.
“So it was one of those days. But we move on.”
Riveiro was asked if, given a gruelling programme where Pirates begin their Caf Champions League campaign on August 19 in Comoros against Djabal Club, starting the season with a defeat was a setback.
“We have to [put it behind us]. The last time we lost was against Kaizer Chiefs in February and after that we put together a fantastic record.
“If we have to lose one game I would like to do it like we did [against Stellenbosch], fighting until the end, creating chances, pushing our opponents to the limit.
“Psychologically I think we are ready. We have 36 players in the squad to mitigate that we have to play eight games in August, with long trips and long waits in the airport and the things we’re going to find playing on the continent.
“We had time in the preseason preparing for these scenarios. But it’s not going to be a big problem for us losing this game, trust me. We are lucky we play on Tuesday again at home and we can show it was just an accident.”
READ MORE
Orlando Pirates have 16 players not available: Jose Riveiro
‘They’ve improved a lot’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on what he’s seen from Chiefs
Antonio van Wyk strikes as Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates
Glimpses of Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs to come in draw against Chippa
‘The future looks bright,’ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki says of club’s signings
PSL confirms new venue for Sundowns, Chiefs early season humdinger
‘My boss is different’: Mammila blames media for Chippa’s turnover of coaches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos